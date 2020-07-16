William Smith, Jr.
William Dozia Smith, Jr., 52, of St. Augustine, FL was born on Wednesday, October 11, 1967 to William D. & Carolyn Smith. He attended Allen D. Nease High School. William Smith, Jr., transitioned from this life to his eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Baptist-South of Jacksonville.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted mother, Carolyn L. Smith; son, William D. Smith III; daughters, Will'Niesha Smith, Krissinda Smith, Tatyana (Wilburn) Simmons, Tahj Smith; sister, Carla (Russell) Harris; grandchildren, Mariah Smith, William D. Smith IV, Will Allen, Jr., Kira Moore, Arya Simmons; Godson, Treye Powell; niece, Jada Harris; Nephew, Russell Harris, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
The Smith Family will receive the community and friends from 6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church of Elwood, FL, Rev. John Reese, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church of Elwood, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family