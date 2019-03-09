|
William T. Baker, Jr. passed away at age 90 on March 6, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. He was born June 18, 1928 in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of Rev. William T. Baker, Sr. and Margaret Frisckorn Baker. Bill enlisted into the Army Air Force in 1946. He met Mary at Jacksonville University and they were married June 20, 1954. Bill worked at Bell South for 39 years. He was an active member of the Rod and Gun Club and the Elks Lodge He was a volunteer at the St. Augustine Historical Society and the Easter Festival. Bill belong to the Ham Radio Club and his handle was K4NS. Bill's Interested were hunting, fishing, photography and guns. Bill and Mary lived Saint Augustine, for 63 years.
He is survived by his wife Mary and his five daughters; Mary Margaret, Deborah, Leslie Case, Harriet Mulholland, and Alice. He has ten grandchildren; Melissa Richardson, Richard Baker, Justin Case, John and Danielle Mulholland, Allison Booth, Wyatt Baker, Wade, Carrie and Benjamin Giddens. He has thirteen great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be Celebrated 9:00 am Thursday March 14, 2019 in the Cathedral Basilica, Rev. Fr. Tom Willis, Pastor, celebrant. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 PM Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 31, 2019