William W. Lewis Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William W. Lewis, Jr.
William W. "Bill" Lewis Jr., 80, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020. He was born in Covington, KY, son of the late William W. Sr. and Frances Lewis, and had resided here in St. Augustine since 1982, moving here from Chicago, IL. Bill worked in management for various insurance companies throughout his career until his retirement. He was a member of the BPOE #829 and the VFW Post 2391. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Lewis, St. Augustine; daughter, Amy Holland, Charlotte, NC; sons, Scott Lewis, William W. Lewis III, both of St. Augustine, Randy Lewis (Mikyong), Blacklick, Ohio; sister, Katherine Crawford (Dwayne), Pearson, GA; grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Mallory, Jessimi, and Elizabeth; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lewis. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Malik and the entire staff at DaVita Dialysis Center for their loving care. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved