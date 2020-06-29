William W. Lewis, Jr.William W. "Bill" Lewis Jr., 80, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020. He was born in Covington, KY, son of the late William W. Sr. and Frances Lewis, and had resided here in St. Augustine since 1982, moving here from Chicago, IL. Bill worked in management for various insurance companies throughout his career until his retirement. He was a member of the BPOE #829 and the VFW Post 2391. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Lewis, St. Augustine; daughter, Amy Holland, Charlotte, NC; sons, Scott Lewis, William W. Lewis III, both of St. Augustine, Randy Lewis (Mikyong), Blacklick, Ohio; sister, Katherine Crawford (Dwayne), Pearson, GA; grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Mallory, Jessimi, and Elizabeth; and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lewis. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Malik and the entire staff at DaVita Dialysis Center for their loving care. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.