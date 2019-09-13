|
William Webb
William "Bill" George Webb, 62, St Augustine, Florida, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 suddenly after a brief illness. Born November 11, 1956, son of Kenneth Webb and Doris Webb (Waterbury, CT). Graduated St Augustine High School in 1975. Was a volunteer Fire Fighter, First Responder, Assistant Fire Chief then Fire Chief for Station 7 on St Augustine Beach from 1973-1988. Worked for St. John's County School District where he retired from and Anastasia Baptist Church Island Campus. Beloved fan of FSU football.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Karen (King) Webb; his children, Daughter Ashley (Webb) Beckert and husband William Beckert of Florida, Step Daughter, Kari Spurlock of Florida, Step Daughter, Amy Branton and Husband Wayne Branton of Michigan; Father Kenneth Webb of Florida; Brother Kenneth Webb Jr of Massachusetts; Sister Starrleen Webb of Georgia; and 8 Grandchildren. Proceeded by Mother Doris (Raymond) Webb and Brother Keith Webb.
A funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday, September 16, at Anastasia Baptist Church Island Campus, 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080, with a viewing starting at 1 PM. A burial will follow the service at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Johns County Fire Rescue with proceeds benefiting the firefighters for families.
Bill was a beloved husband and father. A gentle giant, kind, and soft spoken. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019