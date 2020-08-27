Willie Cain, Jr.
Willie James Cain, Jr., 55, of Elkton, FL was born on Saturday, August 29, 1964 to Willie James Cain, Sr. and Juanita Proctor Williams.
The Cain Family will receive extended family and friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Time Evangelistic Ministry, Elder Christopher T. Coleman, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Harvest Time Evangelistic Ministry. The burial will be in Armstrong Community Cemetery, Elkton, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family