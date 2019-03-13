|
|
Willie J. Sparrow passed away at age 83 on March 8, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1935.
The viewing will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 280 Duval Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7pm.
The homegoing service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The repass will be held at the American Legion Post 194, located at 1029 Pearl Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 13, 2019