Willie James Hawkins
1946 - 2020
Willie James Hawkins, age 73, of St. Augustine, passed away May 27, 2020 at St. Augustine Health and Rehab Center. Willie was born in Jacksonville, son of the late Charlie and Cora Hawkins, and grew up in St. Augustine. He was a 1967 graduate of R.J. Murray High. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany. After his discharge Willie moved to New York and studied computer technology. He worked in Massachusetts and Long Island before returning to St. Augustine in 1992. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Palm Coast. Willie enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Joan Hawkins of St. Augustine; sons, Carlton Tyrone Hawkins of California, Anthony Hawkins of Long Island; daughter, Demida Hawkins of Georgia; brother, Charlie Hawkins Jr. of Long Island, NY; Goddaughters, Shaqutia Faison and Shaqia Kelley, both of St. Augustine; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Living Waters Ministry, 1855 Prunier Road, St. Augustine, FL. 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
