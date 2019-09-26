|
Willie Lee James, Sr.
Mr. Willie Lee James, Sr. ,75, of St. Augustine was born on December 16, 1943 to Mr. Fred and Mrs. Ethel James.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife: Mrs. Mary Bass James, Mother: Mrs. Ethel James, Children: Tammar Bradly, Rodney Bass, Erica Mack, Joseph (Tonya) Bass, Christopher (Lisa) Bass, Willie L. Jr. (Latasha) James, Erik James, and LaToshia Peguse, and a host of brothers, sisters, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.
The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Madison, Pastor. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Earley Brown, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
