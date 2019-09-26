Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lee James Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Lee James Sr. Obituary
Willie Lee James, Sr.
Mr. Willie Lee James, Sr. ,75, of St. Augustine was born on December 16, 1943 to Mr. Fred and Mrs. Ethel James.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife: Mrs. Mary Bass James, Mother: Mrs. Ethel James, Children: Tammar Bradly, Rodney Bass, Erica Mack, Joseph (Tonya) Bass, Christopher (Lisa) Bass, Willie L. Jr. (Latasha) James, Erik James, and LaToshia Peguse, and a host of brothers, sisters, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.
The viewing will be 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Madison, Pastor. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Earley Brown, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family. Family and friends are able to visit www.colemansmortuary.com to sign the guestbook.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now