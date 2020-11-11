Wilma Moody
Wilma Waneda Moody "Punkin", The matriarch of our Moody family, age 90, passed peacefully in her sleep, at her home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Waneda was born in Selmer, Tn. October 30, 1930, and moved to FL with her family as a young child. She graduated from Kertterlinus High School in 1950, age 19, the top of her class, and after married her forever love James William (J.W.) Moody, of Clay County. Married 52 years he proceeded her in death June 13,2002. Wandea had a positive impact on the lives she touched throughout her 90 years. She loved people, and always had a helping hand to lend. She could often be found outdoors gardening and tending her many plants and fruit trees. She spent hours canning vegetables or making her famous homemade pickles. She was a gifted cook, and neverminded feeding not only her family, but many friends. Her home was an open door, and a happy place for many to come and enjoy good company, to have a laugh, or to hear a story. She and her husband developed her family land, in the 1960's. It was inherited from her parents Finis Evans Luter and Ester Charlotte Bulter Luter, who proceeded her in death. {She was also proceeded in death by five siblings, Hester Lorene, William DeForest, Sarah Faustina, Florence Garnetta, Wilmer Willard.} Moody Canal on the St John's River came to be because of her ingenuity, and perseverance. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star for many years, working her way up to Worthy Matron, chapter 45, in the year of 1970. She was a Christian who loved the Lord and believed that she was blessed by HIS love every day! Waneda's pride and joy was her family! She was a loving, and attentive mother of four sons that survived her, James Ronald Moody (Ming), William Randall Moody (Tami), Daniel Evans Moody (Vicki), and David Ray Moody (Linda). She was proceeded in death by a loving and faithful daughter-n-law Phyllis Pacetti Moody, Sept 24, 2016. She was also survived by seven grandchildren, {Denise (David) Hunter, Wesley Moody, Travis Moody, Amanda (Zach) Paul, Mitch (Kaylie) Moody, Jenna Moody, and Jamie Moody.}, 4 great grandsons {Ethan, Tanner, Lucas, and Benjamin}, sister-n-laws, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. To say that she will be missed is far understated.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Reverend Marc Swarthout officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with a reception in the church hall after.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000