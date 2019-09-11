|
|
Wilmer Lee Jackson
Wilmer Lee Jackson, age 55 passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born May 29, 2964. He was a graduate of Nease High School and proudly served his country in the Navy for four years. He was predeceased by his father, Mark Jerrall Jackson. He is survived by his son, Austin T. Jackson, his mother Fay Jackson, sister Iris Jackson, brothers Andy Jackson (Jenni) and Jerry Jackson (Linda) Two nephews Luke Jackson and Joshua Hatton.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019