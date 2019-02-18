|
|
Wilson M (Bill) Bane, of St. Augustine, 91, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 13, 2019. Born April 20, 1927, to Owen and Helen Bane in St. Joseph, Mo. He moved as a child to Miami and Milwaukee. In 1944, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy and enjoyed a remarkable career.
As part of the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT2 Plankowner and UDT21) he served during World War II. In 1962, President Kennedy commissioned men, selected from the UDT to form SEAL Teams 1 and 2. Bill and his teammates are the unsung heroes of those turbulent years and held in high esteem. He completed his Navy career in 1963 as an instructor at the newly formed Swimmers School in Key West, then continued to serve his country until 1969 with the CIA. His love for the water continued throughout the rest of his life, from owning the Bayside Boatel in Ocean City, Md., to building a home on Big Pine Key where he loved to dive and spearfish. It was here that he met the love of his life Sue in 1994. They moved over the years to Wachapreague, Va., and St Augustine. Bill was a true artist and skilled craftsman with every kind of tool that could fashion wood or metal. He was a master ship model builder and a proficient carver. His works of art now reside in private collections and museums throughout the U.S.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, brother John Bane, and beloved son Wilson (Chip) Bane. He is survived by his wife Susan along with his brother Owen G. Bane (Joan), granddaughter Corion Bane, stepchildren Christie and husband Shane Walton, Sean Noel, step grandchildren Shane, Jamie, Tiffany, and Jake Walton, Savanna and Justin Noel. He will be sadly missed by his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends, especially his close friend Keith McComas. There will be a celebration of his life announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to either: UDT-SEAL Museum Assoc. 3300 North Highway A1A Fort Pierce, FL 34949 or Community Hospice of NE FL 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 18, 2019