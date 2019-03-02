|
Wyatt Smith, 45, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Elkton, FL. Wyatt as a child was in the Boy Scouts. He was a great sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, the water, listening to live music, vacations, weekend trips and to people watch. Wyatt was a loving man, husband and father. His wife and family were his world, doing everything together, never missing a practice or event. He loved to simply see people happy. Wyatt worked for 13 years in maintenance for the St. Johns County School Board.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda G. Smith, daughters: Morgan Smith, Cora Smith, Brittany Nixon and Ava Smith, son Robert Mullis, mother- in-law Yates Rake, parents Walter E. Smith , Jr. and LaVerne Smith, sister Heidi Blocker, brother- in- law Jack Blocker and their daughter Abigail Blocker, brother Eric Smith, sister- in- law Diane Smith and their son Vaughn Smith, brother- in- law Justin Ellis (Laura) and their children: Josie, Kelsie and Bryce.
A Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.
