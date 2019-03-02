Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyatt Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyatt Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wyatt Smith Obituary
Wyatt Smith, 45, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Elkton, FL. Wyatt as a child was in the Boy Scouts. He was a great sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, the water, listening to live music, vacations, weekend trips and to people watch. Wyatt was a loving man, husband and father. His wife and family were his world, doing everything together, never missing a practice or event. He loved to simply see people happy. Wyatt worked for 13 years in maintenance for the St. Johns County School Board.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda G. Smith, daughters: Morgan Smith, Cora Smith, Brittany Nixon and Ava Smith, son Robert Mullis, mother- in-law Yates Rake, parents Walter E. Smith , Jr. and LaVerne Smith, sister Heidi Blocker, brother- in- law Jack Blocker and their daughter Abigail Blocker, brother Eric Smith, sister- in- law Diane Smith and their son Vaughn Smith, brother- in- law Justin Ellis (Laura) and their children: Josie, Kelsie and Bryce.
A Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.
YA YA 100%
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now