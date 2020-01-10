|
Yvonne Marie Rice
Yvonne Marie Rice (Cummings) (born Yvonne Marie Pearrow) passed away on December 29th 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. Yvonne was an accomplished writer, singer, TV and Film director whose work appeared on multiple major television networks garnering solid ratings and a Golden Cassette award. She was best known for her theatrical children's group Clubhouse Kids which performed all over Florida, Georgia, and Virginia filling large theatrical venues for over 40 years. Yvonne discovered and started the careers of many child stars such as Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and Shane Obedzinski who played the famous Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons in the blockbuster film "The Sandlot," just to name a few.
Yvonne Marie Rice was born in Saint Augustine Florida to WW2 Army veteran and businessman John Joel (Jack) Pearrow of Arkansas and her mother Yvonne, of the Nader family. After high school, Yvonne Marie left her parents' home and joined the novitiate of the Sisters of Saint Joseph in Saint Augustine Florida where she became a nun with an outreach to educate the poor and comfort the afflicted. She was accepted into the order under the name Sister Mary Jean and served as a postulant nun for four years in Jensen Beach Florida and Jacksonville Florida while completing her education. She left the order before making final vows to continue her work as a teacher for several years. She married former Air Force airman and Doctor of Physical Therapy Wayne Cummings of Iowa and had two sons. They named their firstborn son Glenn, and had a second son Dave one year later. After Wayne Cummings passed, Yvonne remarried James Warren Rice a retired Navy veteran and accomplished country music and southern gospel performer from Eden, North Carolina who performed with acts like Connie Smith and Walt Mills.
Yvonne Rice's son Glenn Cummings is an accomplished country music singer whose single "Big" hit the top 40 country charts while his music video was played regularly on Great American Country (GAC) television network. Glenn now owns Big Financial Services, a financial services company in Tampa Florida. Yvonne's second son Dave Cummings was a co-owner, writer, and TV producer who helped bring the Clubhouse Kids theatrical group to a television audience under the name Clubhouse Kids Productions. Dave also dabbled in acting making appearances in the film "The Gathering" and playing the starring role in the CBN documentary, "The Alissa Barnett Story." Dave now works in the insurance industry consulting on risk management, and owns Sun Palm Ventures, a real estate investment and venture capital company. Yvonne is survived by four grandchildren Lexi, Savanna, Isabella Marie, and Nathaniel Cummings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Yvonne Rice Cancer Relief and Research Fund where your donation will go directly to children and the less fortunate being afflicted by cancer as well as cutting edge development for cancer cures. Make checks payable to:
Dave Cummings ICO Yvonne Rice Cancer Relief and Research Fund
PO Box 1192
Fort Pierce FL 34954
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020