Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Zenas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenas W Smith


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zenas W Smith Obituary
Zenas W. Smith 66 of St. Augustine, FL formally of Limerick, ME passed away surrounded by his friends Richard Zicht, and David and Lisa Partridge on Mar. 15, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Limerick, ME July 29, 1952 a son of Elias and Lena Smith. He was educated in Limerick, ME.
He loved carpentry, boats and good conversation. He was gentle, kind, and would do anything for a friend. Upon moving to St. Augustine 1998, Zenas was immediately welcomed by the community.
He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Roger Finnemore of Germany and Elias Smith Jr. of Waterboro, ME, and 2 nephews Robert Smith and Gary Smith Jr. He is survived by 4 brothers, Howard and Frank Smith of Limerick, Charles Smith and wife Cindy of Limerick, Gary Smith Sr. and wife Debra of West Baldwin, ME, 2 sisters Yvonne Joy of Maryland and Roxanne Smith of Limerick, ME, also several nieces and nephews.
For information about his celebration of life email Richard Zicht at [email protected].
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.