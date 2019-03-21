|
Zenas W. Smith 66 of St. Augustine, FL formally of Limerick, ME passed away surrounded by his friends Richard Zicht, and David and Lisa Partridge on Mar. 15, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Limerick, ME July 29, 1952 a son of Elias and Lena Smith. He was educated in Limerick, ME.
He loved carpentry, boats and good conversation. He was gentle, kind, and would do anything for a friend. Upon moving to St. Augustine 1998, Zenas was immediately welcomed by the community.
He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Roger Finnemore of Germany and Elias Smith Jr. of Waterboro, ME, and 2 nephews Robert Smith and Gary Smith Jr. He is survived by 4 brothers, Howard and Frank Smith of Limerick, Charles Smith and wife Cindy of Limerick, Gary Smith Sr. and wife Debra of West Baldwin, ME, 2 sisters Yvonne Joy of Maryland and Roxanne Smith of Limerick, ME, also several nieces and nephews.
For information about his celebration of life email Richard Zicht at [email protected].
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019