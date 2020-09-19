With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Keith Garton on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:24 a.m. at home with his family by his side. This is what Keith wanted. He is survived by his wife and best friend Fiona (nee Thomson). They were high school sweethearts and married for 61 years. Cherished daughters Sandra Lake and Catherine (Dean) Smith. Loving grandchildren Brian Lake (London, ON), Meghan (Adam) Sawatsky, Lucas Smith and Paige Smith. Great-grandson Jackson Keith Sawatsky, who was the sparkle in Keith's eyes for the last 15 months. Brother-in-law of Lawson Thomson and uncle to Andrea (Michael) Cocco. Predeceased by his parents - Len (1962) and Mary (2000). Keith worked at General Motors (Engine Plant) for 34 years retiring in December 1996. Keith loved working in his workshop. He enjoyed making dollhouses for the girls and for the boys - antique cars and miniature trains. In his last few years, he was building hobby ships. Unfortunately, he did not complete his last ship, The Bluenose. At Keith's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Dr. Darija Vujosevic, Dr. David Wasserman and The Walker Family Cancer Centre. We appreciated all of the help from LHIN - Niagara. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may donate to LHIN-Niagara or The Walker Family Cancer Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Keith's wishes cremation has taken place. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com