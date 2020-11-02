Passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, at St. Catharines General Hospital, with her two daughters by her side. Beloved wife of Rufus (predeceased). Loving mother of Morton (predeceased), Bernadien (Joe), Barbara, Dan (Virginia) and Ken (Deborah). Cherished grandmother to Tabor, Jeannette, Shari and Meagan. Great-grandmother to Emma, Kyan, Tristen, Arwyn and Taylon (predeceased). Gerry came to Canada as a war bride from Holland at the age of 18 with her first born and arrived in Halifax in 1946. She and Rufus then settled in Nova Scotia then came to Brampton Ontario where they raised their family. Gerry worked as a health care aid for many years then retired in St. Catharines. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Gerry's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Full Gospel Church of Niagara at a later date. On-Line Guest Book at www.dartefuneralhome.com