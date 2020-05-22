she was a good friend we used to go to school together i will miss you alot rest in peace
Peacefully at Toronto General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Phyllis (Mengia) of St. Catharines in her 63rd year. Beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Elizabetta Mengia. Dear mother of Johnny Marabella and Lisa (Curtis) Marabella. Loving nanny to Landon and Maxwell Marabella. Sister of Carmine Mengia (Dawn), Mary (Randy Cabana) and John Mengia (Cindy). Aunt Phil will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held. If desired, memorial donations to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.