- WICKABROD Diane ZELENY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share -'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZELENY - WICKABROD, Diane It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife, mother and Nana. Mourning her loss is her husband, David Wickabrod, her children: Lauren and Dimitri Fallat, Jon and Jessica Zeleny and her cherished grandson, Grayson. Diane is survived by siblings: Lea, Jon (Kelly), Lynn (Michel), Janet, Renee and David (Donna). She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Sandy (Rich), brother-in-law Brian (Laurie) and lifelong friend Bonnie Patterson. Predeceased by cherished family members Lillian, Lorrie, Trish and Dennis. As a great lover of animals, just ask her grand-puppy, Opie, Diane has requested that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge by going to canadahelps.org and searching Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge. The family would like to thank Dr. Yelamanchili and all of the Lollipop Team at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Geoff Straw and the team at Hospice Niagara, her visiting nurses Marek and Alex as well as her PSW's from CBI who provided great care. Special love and deepest gratitude to her special "sistas" Sandy Niven and Donna Warren for their daily love and support. In honouring Diane's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved