June 23, 1923 - November 17, 2020. Walt passed away peacefully at Albright Manor in his 98th year, after a brief illness. Walt was predeceased by his beloved wife Verna and is survived by sons Alan and his wife Lois, Bill and his wife Anita, and his daughter Catharine. He was a lifelong resident of Jordan Station and a life long member of Jordan Station United Church. Walt enjoyed the fellowship and camaraderie of the Norway Hunt Camp for many years and was also a competitive marksman. He farmed the same land as his father until his retirement and continued to live out his days on his farm until he was 93 and moved into Albright. After Walt's retirement, he spent many years volunteering with various organizations and lending a hand in his community. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Albright Manor, who took such good care of Dad and were also very good to us, his family. Many thanks are also extended to the many friends and neighbours who brought food and support throughout Dad's illness and whose continued support is much appreciated. If desired, donations can be made to Jordan Station Untied Church, West Niagara Community Care or a charity of your choice
