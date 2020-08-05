Abram Dick

Abe Dick passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 into the arms of Jesus at the age of 98 in the Greater Niagara General Hospital. He was the father of Sharon (Tim) Oxley, David (Deb Bergen), Carol (Geert) Van Zanten, and Lisa (Brent) Coggan. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Tanya (Nate) Roth, Tyler (Victoria) Oxley, Cassandra Oxley, Jeffrey (Julia), Gregory (Katiana Wiens), Kimberly (Joel) Leonard, Sonya Van Zanten, Samantha Coggan and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Erica, his parents Abram and Sarah, his brother Jacob, his sister Kay, and his daughter-in-law Sandy. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Jordan. Due to COVID-19, please respect social distancing. Special thanks to the staff of the stroke and palliative care units of the Greater Niagara General Hospital and his nurse Danielle who held his hand as he passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca