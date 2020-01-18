Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Abram Klassen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abram Klassen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abram Klassen Obituary
Abram Klassen, 74, of Westlake, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 after a 5-month courageous battle with amyloidosis. Abram is at peace with his Savior. We will remember his kindness, generosity and joyous laughter. He will be missed by all who knew him. Abram will be remembered for his love of the Lord, life, and the generous investment he made in his family and friends. Loving husband of the late Eleanor (nee Andres) beloved father of Mark and the late Andrew (Danielle); cherished grandfather of Dylan; brother of Susanna (deceased), Tina (Henry-deceased) Heier, Peter (Katherine) Klassen, Mary (deceased) (Hermann-deceased) Duerrstein, Harry (Mary) Klassen, Jakob "Jake" (Lorraine-deceased) Klassen, Henry "Hank" (Breata) Klassen, Daniel (Elsie) Klassen and John (Beatrice) Klassen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be forwarded to St. Mark Catholic School, 15724 Montrose Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44111. Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bay Presbyterian Church 25415 Lake Rd., Bay Village. Services have been entrusted to BUSCH FUNERAL HOMES. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -