Born July 19, 1921 in Bertie Township and peacefully passed away on March 18, 2020 in Niagara Falls at the age of 98. She is predeceased by her parents William Henry and Clara Jeanetta (nee Nagel) Reinhart and sisters Evelyn and Vera. She is survived by her sister Hazel Dengler, 103 years of age living in Alma, Michigan. Ada grew up on a farm located on Ridge Rd. North. She graduated from Ridgeway/Crystal Beach High School in 1940. Ada worked at several jobs over the years but enjoyed the 18 years she worked at the C.I.B.C. as a clerk in Ridgeway. Ada discovered the thrill of riding on a motorcycle at the tender age of 89 and insisted on going for a ride as part of her birthday celebration every year including last year for her 98th birthday. It made her happy when there would be several bikes joining her on her ride. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later time. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020