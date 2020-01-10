|
|
CHERRIE, Adam Craig - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to Adam Cherrie, 28, who died as a result of a tragic accident on Tuesday, Jan. 7 on the QEW. Adam is the beloved son of Marlene and Tom Wiley, dear brother of Scott Cherrie, Colin Cherrie (Natasha), Phaedra Wiley (Don), and Loring Wiley (Kaity). Predeceased by father Ian Cherrie. Greatly missed by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Adam was a graduate of Beamsville District Secondary School, and was as well known for his lifelong love and talent in playing organized sports, as he was for his kindness towards others. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-4 p.m., and 7-8:30 p.m. at Tallman Funeral Home, 3277 King Street in Vineland. The funeral will be held in the Tallman chapel on Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making memorial donations in Adam's name to the Salvation Army or to StreetWorks through Positive Living Niagara. Rest in peace, sweet boy. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca