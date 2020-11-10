It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dear son Adam Lucken. Loving son of Daniel and Patricia Lucken. Loving father to Jacob Lucken, Samantha Lucken and grandfather to Aria. Best friend and partner to Kim. Adam graduated from Centennial High in Welland. He then went on to Tallman Transport and worked for and received his Heavy Duty Mechanics License, then to Clares Harley Davidson as a motorcycle mechanic. HE then went to the North West Territories for a job and adventure. He worked at the Diavik diamond mine approaching the Artic Circle and met some of the ice road truckers and worked on their trucks as well. He setteled in Morse, SK where we was currently residing. He loved Old Dodge and international pick-up trucks and had several projects on the go. He had a great sense of humour. He was always fun to be with and enjoyed his life to the fullest. Adam will be greatly missed by his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date.



