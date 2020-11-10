1/
Adam Daniel LUCKEN
1968-04-23 - 2020-11-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dear son Adam Lucken. Loving son of Daniel and Patricia Lucken. Loving father to Jacob Lucken, Samantha Lucken and grandfather to Aria. Best friend and partner to Kim. Adam graduated from Centennial High in Welland. He then went on to Tallman Transport and worked for and received his Heavy Duty Mechanics License, then to Clares Harley Davidson as a motorcycle mechanic. HE then went to the North West Territories for a job and adventure. He worked at the Diavik diamond mine approaching the Artic Circle and met some of the ice road truckers and worked on their trucks as well. He setteled in Morse, SK where we was currently residing. He loved Old Dodge and international pick-up trucks and had several projects on the go. He had a great sense of humour. He was always fun to be with and enjoyed his life to the fullest. Adam will be greatly missed by his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swift Current Funeral Home
233 Lorne Street East
Swift Current, SK S9H 1V3
(306) 773-8355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swift Current Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved