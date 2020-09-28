1/1
ADAM SESTO
1928 - 2020
It is with sad hearts we announce Adam's passing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 his 92nd year at Niagara Long Term Care. Adam was born in Gvozdansko, Yugoslavia. Adam is survived by his loving devoted wife Aldona of 66 years. He is the father of four children, Angela, Katharine, Michael (Christine Simpson) and Paul Sesto. Grandfather to Nathan, Mathew, Alejandro and Alex and Great-Grandfather to Jack and Lilah. Adam was the oldest brother to five siblings Mary (Doug) Cullen, Milan (Mike) (Sonia) Sesto, Patricia (Paul) Misner, George (Barbara) Sesto and Victoria Sesto. He was predeceased by his parents Dragan (1990) Petra (1987) Sesto and two infant brothers. Adam is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Novi Sad, Serbia. Adam spent most of his life in Port Colborne. He enjoyed boating and sailing the waters of Lake Erie and fishing in his younger years. He was an excellent wood carver, a capable handyman, a mandolin player and a reader. He spent many happy years travelling with his wife. A grateful thank you to Niagara Long Term Care staff for their support and care during this difficult time during 2020. According to Adam's wishes a private family service has been held. Interment was at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
