|
|
It is with regret and gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the passing of our dad, Adelard (Red) Morin on February 19, 2020 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his wife Edith Morin (Nolet) (2006) and is survived by a large, loving family: Suzanne Robida (late Richard), Louise Baglieri (Tony), Jocelyne Clutterbuck (Tim), Luc Morin (Tammy) and Monique Morin (Duncan). He was the cherished grampa/grandpapa of Suzanne (Adam), Matthew (Carey), Adam (Karlee), Jonathan (Laura), Evan (Dayna), Blake (Joanna), Garrett (Dana), Liam, Cal (Cassie), Megan, Danielle and Nathan. His brightest smiles and outpouring of love were most evident when he saw his great-grandchildren: Audrey, Valerie and Thomas, Jane and Brady, Joey and Kenley, Charlee, Harper, Willow and River. He had a special place in his large heart for angel Ava. He was the loving brother of late Réal, late Augustin, late Laurette, late Francoise, late Germaine, late Monique, Claudette, Nicole and uncle to many nephews and nieces from the Nolet and Morin families. It is no surprise that Dad was a family-oriented person; he cherished his very large family network and was an active, contributing member of his community, having been a proud member of Club Richelieu Welland and having served on the board of the Niagara Peninsula Children's Centre as well as other charities and non-profits. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, March 1 from 2-4 and 6-8, as well as on Monday morning, March 2 from 10-10:45 at the Welland Funeral Home, 827 East Main St, Welland. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2 at Eglise du Sacre-Coeur at 11 a.m. Internment at Woodlawn cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Red's memory to Fonds Foyer Richelieu, to Niagara Peninsula Children's Centre or to a would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020