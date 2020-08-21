1/1
Adele LONG
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Adele Long on August 18, 2020. The Angels reunited her with the love of her life Dave, and her father Stan. She will be greatly missed by her mother Jennie Pogoda, her son Cory Long and stepchildren Lisa Gillis (Paul) and Stacey Long-Gillis (Joe), grandchildren Wesley, Eddie, Alysha, Michael, Anna, and Joey, her siblings Carolyn Kocis (Ralph), Marianne Rosa (Gord) and Ed Pogoda (Nancy), sister-in-law Fern (Billy), her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and former students. She was a force to be reckoned with, and one of the strongest women we ever knew. She lived life by her rules and was always there for her family. Her strong spirit will live forever in those who loved her. Cory was her heart and her whole world, and loved being Wesley's "Gammie" and missed them dearly. She cherished her time with all of her grandchildren. Many students of St. Christopher's and St. Peter's will remember her fondly, as will her dearest friends. The family will receive visitors at George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton St. on Wednesday August 26th from 10am-12pm, followed by a private family service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. Cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Online Guest-Book:https://dartefuneralhome.com/home/


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike and Chris Tylec
Family
