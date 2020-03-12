|
"Safe in the Arms of Jesus" It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Adelina (Lee) Anna Bergstrom at age 78 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hospice Niagara, loving wife of Rev. Ron Bergstrom, for 56 years and cherished mother of Rebecca (Martin) Goode, Monica (Dan) Friesen and Natalie (Leroy) Harder and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Melanie, Tim (Emily), Jon (Juliana), Jeremy, Meghan (Tyson), Dustin, Josline, Kurt, Chris (Kennedy) and Sydney and great-grandchildren Josiah, Adelina, and Robyn. She will be well-remembered for her unwavering faith in God and her dedication to her ministry in the church and community, and for her sweet lyrical voice in song. Over the years, her joy of life and hospitable spirit touched so many lives. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Friday from 6-9 p.m. A service to celebrate the life and faith of Lee will be held at Grace Gospel Church, 5855 Valley Way, Niagara Falls, ON, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Grace Gospel Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020