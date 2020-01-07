Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 74 years to Nicola Di Filippo. Cherished mother of Elviana (Cosmo) Candeloro and Patricia Di Filippo. Loving grandmother of the late Melissa Ann Monachino and her husband Alfonso, the late Jennifer Christine Candeloro, Bruno Christopher Candeloro and his wife Tasya and Julia Lynn Szadkowski and her husband Darek and great-grandmother of Isabella, Gabriel, Colton, Valentina and Violet. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Di Filippo, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
