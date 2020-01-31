|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by family, on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Bruno (2018) for 67 years. Loving mother of Ken (Cindy), Dianne McGinn (Lawrence), Janet Marcynuk (Ed) and Gary. Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Sue), Benjamin (Nicola), Neal (Amy), Ryan (Renée), Holly (Graham), Jessica (Rob), Kevin, Sarah, Adam; step-grandmother of Selena (Trevor), Heather (Larry), Bonnie (Anton) and Leslie (Scott); and great grandmother of 27. Survived by her sister-in-law Donna and brother-in-law Benjamin. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Adella lived in Niagara-on-the-Lake where she worked with her late husband Bruno at the John Deere dealership for many years. Adella loved to knit and crochet, making many beautiful hats and scarves, which she donated to Project Share. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020