Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Home - Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Adella GRETZINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adella GRETZINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adella GRETZINGER Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by family, on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Bruno (2018) for 67 years. Loving mother of Ken (Cindy), Dianne McGinn (Lawrence), Janet Marcynuk (Ed) and Gary. Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Sue), Benjamin (Nicola), Neal (Amy), Ryan (Renée), Holly (Graham), Jessica (Rob), Kevin, Sarah, Adam; step-grandmother of Selena (Trevor), Heather (Larry), Bonnie (Anton) and Leslie (Scott); and great grandmother of 27. Survived by her sister-in-law Donna and brother-in-law Benjamin. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Adella lived in Niagara-on-the-Lake where she worked with her late husband Bruno at the John Deere dealership for many years. Adella loved to knit and crochet, making many beautiful hats and scarves, which she donated to Project Share. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -