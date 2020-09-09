It is with great sadness that the family announce Adolf's passing on September 7, 2020 at Gilmore Lodge in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Eva - 2018. Loving father of Manfred (late Julie), Tabea Milbrandt (Reinhard), Werner (Diana), Reiny (Denise), Alvin (Nancy) and David (Adenne). Caring Opa of Kate (Roy), Jessica (Zach), Chad (Saloni), Jamie (Gillian), Avril, Carmen, Miles (Anna), Emerson (Charlotte), Eva, Oliver and Great Opa of Charlie, Max, Jack, Wil, Emma, Finley and Nyla. He is survived by his sister Erna Polnau (Gustav), brother in-law Siegfried Look (late Anna), sister in-law Inge Harney (late Bill), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A private family service with interment will be held at Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Faith Welland. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca