John Leslie passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 9th in the Kipnes Centre for Veterans in Edmonton, Alberta. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Lidolt) in 1991 after 43 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by parents Robert and Laura (Finglah, of Walsall, England), and brothers Hank, Fred, and Lloyd. John was the dear father of Rick and Heather (Wilson) of St. Albert, Alberta, and Ron and Marion (Serjeant) of Halifax, Nova Scotia. He is lovingly remembered by grandchildren Michael (& wife Robyn) of Edmonton; Matthew (& fiancee Rachael) of Vernon, B.C.; and Tess (& husband David) of Otley, Yorkshire, England. John was deeply fond of, and is fondly remembered by his great-granddaughter Adeline of Edmonton. He is also sadly missed by his brother-in-law Jon Lidolt of Toronto. After early experience in Port Colborne as a car and truck mechanic, John enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1943. On convoy duty in the North Atlantic, he served aboard HMCS Glace Bay throughout the remainder of WWII. After the war he joined Stokes Rubber Company in Welland as a millwright. Later he qualified as a stationery engineer and moved to the Welland County General Hospital engineering service until he retired in 1989. John was an avid gardener and amateur radio operator, and served as an officer in the Welland Amateur Radio Club as well as the Welland Seniors Club. He was also active as an auxiliary police officer in the Welland Police. Cremation will take place in Edmonton and a memorial service will be in Welland, Ontario at a later date. Condolence messages may be sent to ron.leslie@dal.ca "Home is the sailor, home from sea..."



