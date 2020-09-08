Adriana ROWLAND

Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving mother of Jim (Karen), Terry (Teresa), Jeff (Brenda), Todd (Louise) and Christopher (Mercedes). Dear sister of Gerry (Wendy) Chastelet of Missouri. Predeceased by her parents, Izaac and Adriana Chastelet, sister Lynn (Cornelius) Visser and brother Ike (Ida) Chastelet. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and cherished friends; Brenda, Gerardo and Nathan Sanchez. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com