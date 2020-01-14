Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
The Lord has taken his child home on January 12, 2020 and she is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Predeceased by her parents Arie Klein and Agatha Klein-VanderZweth, both of Rotterdam. She is survived by her husband Gary of 62 years. Dear mother of her three sons and their spouses, Kenneth and Helen, Gary and Christy, and Chuck. Loving oma of four grandchildren; Chris, Cheryl, Sarah, and Leah, and three great-grandchildren Jane, Aria and Cody. Predeceased by her grandson Adam. Audrey is loved and will be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. Born August 20, 1937 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Audrey immigrated to Canada in 1953. She and Gary were married on June 14, 1957. The two of them operated Grantham TV Centre Ltd. for 45 years. Audrey was a faithful member of the Covenant Christian Reformed Church and of late a resident of Martindale Place. There will be opportunity to offer condolences on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church St., St. Catharines (905-684-6346). A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Covenant Christian Reformed Church; 278 Parnell Rd., St. Catharines. Donations to the Beacon Christian School - St. Catharines in Audrey's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020
