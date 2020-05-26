It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adrien on Friday, May 22 2020 at the Foyer Richelieu at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Fabiola (Perron) Audet. Loving father of Danielle Petura (David), Andre, Anna Rotella (Domimic), Normand, Sylvie Volpe and Doris. Adrien will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Jason (Margaret), Shelly, Amanda, Melissa, Andrea, Michelle and Nicole as well as by his great grandchildren, Brent and Jesse and many nephews and nieces. Dear brother of Juliette Schryer (Julien). Adrien was pre deceased by his loving son Roch, his parents Andre and Rose Anna, brothers George, Claude, Julien, Lucien and sisters Lucienne, Regina Paradis (Louis Philippe), sons-in-law Micheal and Mark and daughter-in-law Donna. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held at the Welland Funeral Home with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès d'Adrien le vendredi 22 mai 2020 au Foyer Richelieu a l'age de 86. Époux bien-aimé de Fabiola (Perron) Audet. Père bien-aimé de Danielle Petura (David), André, Anna Rotella (Domimic), Normand, Sylvie Volpe et Doris. Adrien sera manquer beaucoup par ses petits-enfants, Jason (Margaret), Shelly, Amanda, Melissa, Andrea, Michelle et Nicole ainsi qu'à ses arrière-petits-enfants, Brent et Jesse et à plusieurs neveux et nièces. Cher frère de Juliette Schryer (Julien). Adrien était predécédé par son fils Roch, ses parents André et Rose Anna, ses frères George, Claude, Julien, Lucien et ses soeurs Lucienne, Regina Paradis (Louis Philippe), ses beaux-fils Micheal et Mark et sa belle-fille. Donna. L'incineration a eu lieu et un service familial privé a eu lieu au salon funéraire Welland avec une inhumation au cimetière Holy Cross. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.