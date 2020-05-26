Adrien Audet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adrien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adrien on Friday, May 22 2020 at the Foyer Richelieu at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Fabiola (Perron) Audet. Loving father of Danielle Petura (David), Andre, Anna Rotella (Domimic), Normand, Sylvie Volpe and Doris. Adrien will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Jason (Margaret), Shelly, Amanda, Melissa, Andrea, Michelle and Nicole as well as by his great grandchildren, Brent and Jesse and many nephews and nieces. Dear brother of Juliette Schryer (Julien). Adrien was pre deceased by his loving son Roch, his parents Andre and Rose Anna, brothers George, Claude, Julien, Lucien and sisters Lucienne, Regina Paradis (Louis Philippe), sons-in-law Micheal and Mark and daughter-in-law Donna. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held at the Welland Funeral Home with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès d'Adrien le vendredi 22 mai 2020 au Foyer Richelieu a l'age de 86. Époux bien-aimé de Fabiola (Perron) Audet. Père bien-aimé de Danielle Petura (David), André, Anna Rotella (Domimic), Normand, Sylvie Volpe et Doris. Adrien sera manquer beaucoup par ses petits-enfants, Jason (Margaret), Shelly, Amanda, Melissa, Andrea, Michelle et Nicole ainsi qu'à ses arrière-petits-enfants, Brent et Jesse et à plusieurs neveux et nièces. Cher frère de Juliette Schryer (Julien). Adrien était predécédé par son fils Roch, ses parents André et Rose Anna, ses frères George, Claude, Julien, Lucien et ses soeurs Lucienne, Regina Paradis (Louis Philippe), ses beaux-fils Micheal et Mark et sa belle-fille. Donna. L'incineration a eu lieu et un service familial privé a eu lieu au salon funéraire Welland avec une inhumation au cimetière Holy Cross. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved