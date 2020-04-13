|
Passed away peacefully at her residence, Royal Rose Place on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 92. She is reunited with her beloved late husband Mario Ventresca. Loving mother of Umberto "Bert" Ventresca and Rosaria (Joe) Ventresca. She leaves fond memories for her grandchildren Mario (Dagmara) Ventresca, Catherine (Danny) Kasunic, Stephanie (Rory) Fuller, Matthew (Monica) Ventresca, Jenna (Jason) Stern, and Alicia Ventresca (Mauricio), as well as her great-grandchildren Elia, Daniel, Emma and Owen. She is survived by her sister Gina Spinosa (late Costentino) and sister-in-law Felomena Spinosa. Agata was predeceased by her brother Teodoro Spinosa. A very special thank you to the staff and especially the wonderful caregivers at Royal Rose Place for all of their care and compassion. A private family entombment will take place and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Agata may be made to Alzheimer Society through J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020