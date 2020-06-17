In her 89th year, passed away June 15, 2020 in her apartment at the Fonthill Shorthills Villa. Missing her sorely is her loving husband Douglas Leggett Duncan. She is predeceased by her first husband Frank Froese, step-daughter Lori Duncan, four sisters, two brothers and leaves behind her youngest sister Mariam Flegg and youngest brother Rudy Penner (Elfrieda). Her children Dorothy Nagy (John), Bob Froese (Ruth), Patti Rafferty and Bruce Duncan (Susan) mourn her loss. Agnes had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a few grand-dogs. She was a lively soul and could be quite the character who enjoyed many hobbies over the years (Jack of all Trades) and was also a tremendous cook. Thanks to Mike Rafferty for being her handy-man pre Covid, she appreciated all you did for her. Thanks also to the Staff at Shorthills Villa and to Henry and Helen Wiebe for being loyal friends. "Love you more" will resonate with some and also "Love you 'til the cows come home" with others. Mother exuded much love during these last few months while recovering from a fall and for that we are grateful. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.