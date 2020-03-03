|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a kind and gentle lady on Saturday, February 14, 2020 at Garden City Manor LTC, St. Catharines in her 100th year. Agnes has now joined her valentine and great love Thomas (August 29, 2007). She arrived in Toronto after spending the Second World War in central Europe. Agnes met Tom shortly after her arrival and despite the language barrier they fell in love and married. They settled in Toronto and later made a huge change by purchasing a dairy farm in Orangeville where they had many Sunday dinners with family and friends. Many years later they sold the farm and move to the Niagara Peninsula. After some time Tom became ill and she nursed him until his death. Agnes is survived by her niece Dr. Kathy Isles and her children; and good friends Marlene Pomes, and Cliff Smith. We would like to thank the 5th Floor of the Loyalist Retirement home for taking such good care of her while she was there, and Garden City Manor for the end of her life's journey. At Agnes' request cremation has taken place. A graveside urn burial service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery in St Catharines on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Donations in honour of Agnes can be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020