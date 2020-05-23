Surrounded by her family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Joan (Bowman) of Thorold in her 85th year. Wife of the late William (Bill) Williamson. Beloved mother of Bill Williamson (Michaela), Daniel Williamson (Barb), Laurie Shaule (the late Greg), Michael Williamson (Sue) and the late John Williamson, Linda Williamson and Tommy Williamson. Loving grandmother of Sarah Williamson, Katie (Erik Gaustad), Dan Williamson, Kyle Williamson, Carrie-Anne (Kenneth Gilbert), Justin Shaule, Phillip Williamson (Kaitlyn) and adored "Great Great" to Ryder, Thomas, Finn, Holden, Paddy and Parker. Daughter of the late Bertram and Agnes Bowman (nee Halton). Sister of Barbara Legros (late Dona Legros) and the late Doreen (late Bob Savoy). Joan was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Our hearts will be forever broken, Rest in Peace Mom. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made through the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold (905)- 227-0161. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com "I want you all to know how very much you were loved. All of you have always been there for me. Love one another and stay close as a family" Forever Mom xx
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.