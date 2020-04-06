|
Micky was called home to Glory on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Queenston Retirement Residence, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Ted (2000) and loving mother of the late Timothy (2009). She leaves to mourn; her daughter-in-law Jackie, grandson Matthew Mason, her sisters-in-law: Laura McKee, Fay McKee and Kathleen Mason. Predeceased by her parents: John (1945) and Agnes (1973) McKee, brothers: Jack (1998), Robert (2017) and Arnold (1996) McKee, her beloved sister Mavis (April 2018), brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl (1996) and Marjorey (2010) Mason, Harold Mason (2013), and Joe Camisa (December 2019). Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews survive her. Micky was born in Saskatchewan and moved from Regina, where she worked, to join her family in Niagara Falls in 1947. She was an active member of Main Street Baptist Church, the Ladies Fellowship Circle and was an ardent member of the Happy Hour Euchre Club. In light of the current Covid 19 situation, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel (905-354-5614). In memory of Micky, donations made to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Many kind thanks to Dr. C.D. Nicholson, Dr. Joanna Hill and all of the staff at Queenston Retirement Residence. A special thanks to nieces Maureen, Dawn and Kim for their love and care. Their beloved mother would be so proud of them. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020