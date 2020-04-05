|
AGNES ROOTH CHARLES (née McPherson) June 12, 1919 - March 25, 2020. Agnes died peacefully with her son by her side at Hyland Crest Senior Citizens Home, Minden, ON. She was born in Port Dalhousie, ON to Rooth Noble (née McNulty) and John Edward McPherson. She was predeceased by her sister Mona Maud Campbell. Agnes and her late husband Sam lived in Toronto's East End for many years before returning to live in her family home in Port Dalhousie. She will be missed by her son John of Prospect Village, NS and her granchildren; Timothy (Jennifer) Charles of Fogo Island, NL; and Emma Charles of Dartmouth, NS. Agnes was the great-grandmother of Alice, Claira, Johnny and Phoenix. She will also be missed by her nephew Andy (Sylvia) Campbell of Minden; her niece Susan (Les) Wagner of Delta, BC; and her McNulty family cousins. She attended Bishop Strachan School (Class of 1938). The family would like to thank the staff of the Hyland Crest Senior Citizens Home for their patience and kindness over the past fifteen years. Please consider a memorial donation to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation: https://www.hhhs.ca/donate
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 5, 2020