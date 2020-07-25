Agostino LOSTRACCO

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of 'Gus' on Thursday July 23rd, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was in his 97th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Anna for over 65 years. Cherished father to Alba Sportack (Ron), Rita (Owen) Stacey and Domenic Lostracco (Cindy). Special Papa to Michael, Wes (Darby), Cole (Victoria), Taylor (Carson), Nicholas and Kyle and great granddaughter Sophia. Gus will be sadly missed by his brothers, Duilio, Perino (Mafalda), Giovanni (Elia) and brothers-in-law Salvatore (Giovanna) and Mario (Karen) and sister-in-law Pasquelina. He is predeceased by his brothers Gino, Remo and Romolo, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Felicetta and brother-in-law Giuseppe. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His family extends a sincere 'Thank You' to his many caregivers at St. Elizabeth Health care and ParaMed for their compassion and dedication over the last number of months. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 10:55 am on Tuesday July 28. Login in at http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. If so desired, donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane society in Gus's memory. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca