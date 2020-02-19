Home

It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Aimee Jeanette Bouffard, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Welland Hospital, at the age of 29. Beloved wife of Chris Loisel; loving and proud mom of Jayce. Treasured daughter of Paul and Martha Bouffard. Cherished sister of Sharon Bouffard, and Rachelle (Chris) Halmo. Dear granddaughter of Beppe, Siene Lindeboom. Aimee will be greatly missed by the Bouffard, Lindeboom, Loisel, and Payne families, extended family members and her many friends, and coworkers. Family and friends will be received at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Home, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation being held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
