We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, All we have are our memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part, God has you in His keeping we have you in our hearts. It's hard to believe that fourteen years have past. Memories of you are everywhere around us. We miss you terribly and think of you everyday. - Mom and Dixon
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020