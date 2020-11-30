1/1
With heavy hearts, the family of Al Lobsinger would like to announce his passing at the NHS-St. Catharines on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in his 77th year, with loving family at his side. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathleen, cherished father of, Mark (Ashley), Sherry (Ron), loved grandfather of Gregory; adored by his loving dog, Jack and his grand-animals, Kevin, Stewart, Bob, Zak, Freddy, Marley and Toby. Al will be remembered by his many brothers and sisters. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor and Susan Lobsinger and his sister, Linda. Al worked for the city of St. Catharines for 37 years as a firefighter on the front lines. His love of historic vehicles started at a young age and continued through retirement. In keeping with Al's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted with GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired, please place donations in memory of Al to the War Amps of Ontario or of your choosing. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
