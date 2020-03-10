|
|
Passed away very gently and peacefully, after a very short illness, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Soul mate for 39 years of Geneviève Gareau-Mossé, beloved twin brother of Claude Mossé, uncle of Jacob, Nicholas, Rosie, Liza, and Monique, son-in-law of Mrs. Marcelle Gareau and the late Dr. Armand Gareau, "almost sibling" of Susan, Pasco, Caroline and Jimmy, "uncle" to David and Danielle. Alain will be missed by many friends whom he touched throughout his life. Geneviève will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 310 Central Avenue, Fort Erie on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Patrick Gilmurray as officiant. Cremation will follow. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020