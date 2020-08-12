Alan CHARUK

Alan George of Welland and formerly of Port Colborne passed away peacefully at home where he wanted to be with the love of his life Barbara. Alan is survived by his mother Eleanor Charuk, his brother Craig Charuk, his son Charles (Colleen) Charuk, his stepson Alex Luffman, his stepdaughter Erica Luffman, his grandchildren Hannah and Breton. He will be sadly missed by his many sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father George Charuk, his brother Scott Charuk, his sister Pamela Misner, his first wife Margaret, daughter Leslie Sibbald, and granddaughter Felicia Sibbald. He excelled at all sports and he loved to travel. Special thanks to Dr. Linda Lee of the Walker Cancer Centre, nurse Nora and Dr. Manser of Hospice Niagara. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com