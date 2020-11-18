Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Catharines Hospital, at the age of 57. Loving dad to Rebecca (Mike) and Curtis (Kaleigh). Cherished granddad to Michael Iwanyszyn and his beloved family friends, Susie Ames and Bob Lambert. Brother to Cathy MacMillan (Alan) and lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and his little chihuahua buddy, Otis. Alan is predeceased by his sister, Linda Ames and his parents David and Evelyn Ames. The family would like to thank the ICU staff and Dr. Erick Duan at the St. Catharines Hospital for their compassion shown to Alan during his time there. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Alan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be shared to Alan's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
. Alan, you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.