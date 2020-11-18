1/1
Alan Lewis AMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Catharines Hospital, at the age of 57. Loving dad to Rebecca (Mike) and Curtis (Kaleigh). Cherished granddad to Michael Iwanyszyn and his beloved family friends, Susie Ames and Bob Lambert. Brother to Cathy MacMillan (Alan) and lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and his little chihuahua buddy, Otis. Alan is predeceased by his sister, Linda Ames and his parents David and Evelyn Ames. The family would like to thank the ICU staff and Dr. Erick Duan at the St. Catharines Hospital for their compassion shown to Alan during his time there. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Alan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be shared to Alan's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com. Alan, you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved