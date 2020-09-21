1/2
Alan Percy Degraw
1932-12-29 - 2020-09-17
With love and understanding we announce the passing of our most amazing husband, father, and grandfather on Thursday September 17, 2020 in his 88th year. Alan passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Teenie (Kulyk) for 61 years. Loving father of Cindy (Ron) Leamen, Pat (Greg) Taras, and Laurie Merry (Jeff Goodson). Dearly missed by his grandchildren Kalyna and Kristyn Taras, and Eric and Sean Leamen. Reunited with his beloved grandson Ryan and dog Dolittle. Bus driver extraordinaire, Alan retired from the St. Catharines Transit Commission in 1994 after 33 years of dedicated service. In honouring Alan’s wishes cremation has taken place and a service of remembrance will be live-streamed at silverspire.ca on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11am. Memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated and can be made at niagarahealthfoundation.com. Many thanks to his outstanding doctors, nurses, and palliative care team. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
