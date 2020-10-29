1/1
Albert CARON
Albert 1933-2020 Peacefully at Rapelje Lodge on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his 87th year. He is reunited with his wife Claire who passed in 1993. Dear father of Leo (Lorie), Diane Gaudin (Scott), Denise Mann (Dave) and Lorraine Wright (Steve). Much loved brother of John (Nancy), Henrie (Marg), Normand (Teresa), Robert (Chris), Roger (Gaye) and Pat (Diane). Brother in law to Rita Kudeba (Steve), Yvonne Dubois (Denis), Mireille Martin and Germaine Bedard (Henry). Loving grandfather to Scott, Shawn, Kelsey, Justin, Josh and Adam and great grandfather to Claire, Liz, Brantley, Aleah and Bryce. Predeceased by parents Albert and Marie Ange Caron, his mother and father in law Armand Prevost and Mea Marriage, brother Andy, bothers in law Claude Prevost and Leo Prevost and grand daughter Victoria. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Rapelje Lodge for all the care they gave to our father. Due to COVID19 guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Help A Child Smile. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
